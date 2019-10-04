Adi Lau Tin-shing, operations director for the MTR Corporation, makes his appeal to protesters on Friday in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Nora Tam
MTR Corporation appeals to anti-government protesters to stop ‘malicious’ destruction of stations or risk losing Hong Kong’s rail system
- Operations chief Adi Lau Tin-shing says: ‘If you want to continue to have the MTR service, which most of the Hong Kong people need, these malicious acts have to stop.’
- Lau says 83 out of 94 rail stations, or nearly 90 per cent, had been damaged by protesters, while 42 of the city’s 68 light rail stations were vandalised
