Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Commuters return to work on Tuesday to long queues at Tiu Keng Leng station, while 13 railway stations were closed and broken traffic lights caused gridlock on some roads. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Hong Kong travel in recovery mode as MTR stations remain closed and traffic lights broken from violent backlash against mask ban by radical protesters

  • Several MTR stations still closed on Tuesday with whole network to shut down early again
  • Roads affected by vandalised traffic lights as city’s transport staff scramble to repair extensive damage from protests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Gigi Choy  

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 1:32pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Commuters return to work on Tuesday to long queues at Tiu Keng Leng station, while 13 railway stations were closed and broken traffic lights caused gridlock on some roads. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.