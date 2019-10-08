Commuters return to work on Tuesday to long queues at Tiu Keng Leng station, while 13 railway stations were closed and broken traffic lights caused gridlock on some roads. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong travel in recovery mode as MTR stations remain closed and traffic lights broken from violent backlash against mask ban by radical protesters
- Several MTR stations still closed on Tuesday with whole network to shut down early again
- Roads affected by vandalised traffic lights as city’s transport staff scramble to repair extensive damage from protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
