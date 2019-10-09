The inside of Kwun Tong MTR station shows signs of extensive damaged after anti-government protesters rampaged through the area. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong MTR Corporation confirms plain-clothes police conducted checks inside closed Sheung Shui station after rumours officers dressed as protesters to damage facilities
- Online footage showed man with his face covered by bandana standing behind closed entrance gate at the station, shining torch at passers-by and threatening to use pepper spray
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
The inside of Kwun Tong MTR station shows signs of extensive damaged after anti-government protesters rampaged through the area. Photo: Edmond So