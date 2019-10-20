Channels

An aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on September 1 as protesters occupy roads to cripple airport services. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

International Air Transport Association urges Hong Kong government to offer financial relief to airlines hit hard by months of protest turmoil

  • International Air Transport Association says financial relief needed to protect industry that supplies 330,000 jobs and 10.2 per cent of city’s GDP
  • IATA calls 15.4 per cent drop in passenger departures in August: ‘a steep decline that is almost unprecedented for major markets’
Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 4:43pm, 20 Oct, 2019

The Cathay Pacific Group has warned of a “significant shortfall” in advance bookings for the rest of 2019. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Cathay Pacific carried fewer passengers year on year in September, reveals report signalling Hong Kong’s flagship airline could slump to a full-year loss

  • Airline group saw passenger numbers fall 7.1 per cent year on year in September, with planes only about three-quarters full
  • Hong Kong airport will unveil its September performance later in the week, which could show a year-on-year loss of around 700,000 passengers
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 11:28pm, 18 Oct, 2019

