An aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on September 1 as protesters occupy roads to cripple airport services. Photo: Sam Tsang
International Air Transport Association urges Hong Kong government to offer financial relief to airlines hit hard by months of protest turmoil
- International Air Transport Association says financial relief needed to protect industry that supplies 330,000 jobs and 10.2 per cent of city’s GDP
- IATA calls 15.4 per cent drop in passenger departures in August: ‘a steep decline that is almost unprecedented for major markets’
The Cathay Pacific Group has warned of a “significant shortfall” in advance bookings for the rest of 2019. Photo: Reuters
Cathay Pacific carried fewer passengers year on year in September, reveals report signalling Hong Kong’s flagship airline could slump to a full-year loss
- Airline group saw passenger numbers fall 7.1 per cent year on year in September, with planes only about three-quarters full
- Hong Kong airport will unveil its September performance later in the week, which could show a year-on-year loss of around 700,000 passengers
