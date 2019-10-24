Aerial drone view of the Hong Kong side of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo: Martin Chan
Cars allowed to travel across Greater Bay Area to boost traffic flow on mega Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
- Private cars from Hong Kong and Macau can now travel between the two special administrative regions, Zhuhai and Shenzhen, via eight approved land crossings
- Until now, private cars from Hong Kong have only been allowed to travel between city and either Guangdong or Macau, but not from Macau to Zhuhai
Topic | Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
