Cathay Pacific’s employees already enjoy travel perks which include paying as low as 10 per cent of the airfare. Photo: Edward Wong
Cathay Pacific plans to give away free economy-class tickets to its staff across Asia after being badly affected by Hong Kong protests
- Offer will cover 70 destinations and will start on Sunday, lasting until March 28, 2020
- Airline’s internal newsletter says the offer is a recognition of its staff ‘pulling through during the challenging period’
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific’s employees already enjoy travel perks which include paying as low as 10 per cent of the airfare. Photo: Edward Wong
The Cathay Pacific Group has warned of a “significant shortfall” in advance bookings for the rest of 2019. Photo: Reuters
Cathay Pacific carried fewer passengers year on year in September, reveals report signalling Hong Kong’s flagship airline could slump to a full-year loss
- Airline group saw passenger numbers fall 7.1 per cent year on year in September, with planes only about three-quarters full
- Hong Kong airport will unveil its September performance later in the week, which could show a year-on-year loss of around 700,000 passengers
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The Cathay Pacific Group has warned of a “significant shortfall” in advance bookings for the rest of 2019. Photo: Reuters