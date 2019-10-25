Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cathay Pacific’s employees already enjoy travel perks which include paying as low as 10 per cent of the airfare. Photo: Edward Wong
Transport

Cathay Pacific plans to give away free economy-class tickets to its staff across Asia after being badly affected by Hong Kong protests

  • Offer will cover 70 destinations and will start on Sunday, lasting until March 28, 2020
  • Airline’s internal newsletter says the offer is a recognition of its staff ‘pulling through during the challenging period’
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 7:08pm, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cathay Pacific’s employees already enjoy travel perks which include paying as low as 10 per cent of the airfare. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Cathay Pacific Group has warned of a “significant shortfall” in advance bookings for the rest of 2019. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Cathay Pacific carried fewer passengers year on year in September, reveals report signalling Hong Kong’s flagship airline could slump to a full-year loss

  • Airline group saw passenger numbers fall 7.1 per cent year on year in September, with planes only about three-quarters full
  • Hong Kong airport will unveil its September performance later in the week, which could show a year-on-year loss of around 700,000 passengers
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 11:28pm, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Cathay Pacific Group has warned of a “significant shortfall” in advance bookings for the rest of 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.