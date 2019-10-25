Hong Kong Airlines has warned of a severe cash-flow problem since late August. Photo: K Y Cheng
Hong Kong Airlines earns warning from Air Transport Licensing Authority over financial tailspin
- Air Transport Licensing Authority tells city’s third-largest airline to take ‘immediate and concrete’ to improve its financial situation
- Carrier backed by debt-ladened Chinese conglomerate HNA Group saw its finances worsen as city’s protests intensified
Topic | Hong Kong Airlines
Hong Kong Airlines has warned of a severe cash-flow problem since late August. Photo: K Y Cheng