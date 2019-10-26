Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An anti-government protester vandalises the outside of Yau Ma Tei MTR station. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Train services to Hong Kong could finally return to normal, but only if protesters don’t smash up stations again this weekend

  • Transport minister Frank Chan asks for week of peace to allow services to fully resume on MTR
  • System was suspended on October 6 and 90 per cent of stations have been damaged during anti-government violence
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 4:44pm, 26 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

An anti-government protester vandalises the outside of Yau Ma Tei MTR station. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
The past two weeks of reduced MTR services have left Hong Kong’s commuters scrambling for alternative means of transport. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Are the MTR’s early closures necessary for repairs or a ‘de facto curfew’? Either way, Hong Kong commuters are in for more delays

  • Closing stations, curtailing services were ‘hard decisions’ taken in consultation with relevant departments, corporation says
  • Massive number of repairs, shortage of spare parts mean disruption and inconvenience likely to continue for weeks to come
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 11:28pm, 19 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The past two weeks of reduced MTR services have left Hong Kong’s commuters scrambling for alternative means of transport. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.