The Sha Tin-Central rail link is Hong Kong’s costliest and is expected to be fully open by the end of 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s scandal-hit HK$99 billion Sha Tin-Central rail link could finally open next year
- MTR Corporation to begin trial run on section of line between Tai Wai and Kai Tak on Monday
- Rail operator has provisionally pencilled in first Sunday in 2020 for line to open to public
