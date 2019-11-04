Temporary metal sheets cover glass panels at HKU station. Photo: Edmond So
About 50 MTR station entrances to become fortresses to defend against further vandalism by Hong Kong protesters
- Concern group and staff union pour cold water on protective measures, calling for political solutions and end to ‘de facto curfew’ instead
- Embattled rail operator is being targeted by radicals accusing it of colluding with police and bowing to Beijing
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Carrie Lam, pictured with Vice-Premier Han Zheng last year, is due in Beijing on Wednesday for her first official meeting with Han since the Hong Kong protests took hold in the summer. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to meet Vice-Premier Han Zheng in Beijing for first official sit-down since protests erupted
- Sources say she will be briefed on key policies on protest crisis, as well as enactment of national security law
- This marks change of plans for chief executive’s mainland visit, with Lam to fly to the capital to meet state leader in charge of Hong Kong affairs
Topic | Hong Kong protests
