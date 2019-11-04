Channels

Temporary metal sheets cover glass panels at HKU station. Photo: Edmond So
Transport

About 50 MTR station entrances to become fortresses to defend against further vandalism by Hong Kong protesters

  • Concern group and staff union pour cold water on protective measures, calling for political solutions and end to ‘de facto curfew’ instead
  • Embattled rail operator is being targeted by radicals accusing it of colluding with police and bowing to Beijing
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 11:18am, 4 Nov, 2019

