Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jason Poon says he will give up on his construction monitoring project if he fails to raise HK$500,000 by November. Photo: Edmond So
Transport

Hong Kong whistle-blower who exposed shoddy MTR work on crowdfunding drive to scrutinise construction projects

  • Jason Poon, managing director of China Technology Corporation, launches campaign on his Facebook page to raise HK$5 million
  • He says his group will spread public awareness of various construction issues that have been swept under the carpet
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 10:11pm, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jason Poon says he will give up on his construction monitoring project if he fails to raise HK$500,000 by November. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.