The MTR Corporation has been running a major metro project in Sydney, but its performance is under review after passengers there suffered a series of disruptions. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation risks losing future contracts for Australia’s largest public transport project after dozens of disruptions on Sydney Metro Northwest
- New South Wales minister hints penalties could apply for 40 incidents such as cancellations, including missing out on new projects
- MTR Corp’s operation of the US$5.7 billion Sydney Metro Northwest under review, but company says services on the line have ‘significantly improved’
