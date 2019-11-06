Channels

The MTR Corporation has been running a major metro project in Sydney, but its performance is under review after passengers there suffered a series of disruptions. Photo: Dickson Lee
Transport

Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation risks losing future contracts for Australia’s largest public transport project after dozens of disruptions on Sydney Metro Northwest

  • New South Wales minister hints penalties could apply for 40 incidents such as cancellations, including missing out on new projects
  • MTR Corp’s operation of the US$5.7 billion Sydney Metro Northwest under review, but company says services on the line have ‘significantly improved’
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 1:51pm, 6 Nov, 2019


