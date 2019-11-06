Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Turnstiles at Sha Tin MTR station take a beating during a recent protest. Photo: Edmond So
Transport

Hong Kong protests: bill hits HK$10.5 million for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged over past five months

  • Security chief says 60 sets of traffic lights and 40 street lights were vandalised or tampered with, and 45.6km of railings and 2,900 square metres of paving blocks removed
  • Leisure venues including public swimming pools, sports centres, sports grounds and parks were temporarily closed on more than 1,900 occasions
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 8:01pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Turnstiles at Sha Tin MTR station take a beating during a recent protest. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.