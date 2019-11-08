The driver of the BMW seven-seater involved in a fatal collision was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and dangerous driving causing death. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong road worker hit by car becomes third fatality in four months on deadly stretch of road
- Chan Chi-hang was working on the Tsing Long Highway near Tai Lam Tunnel when he was hit by car
- Driver of seven-seater BMW has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and dangerous driving causing death
Topic | Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
