Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The driver of the BMW seven-seater involved in a fatal collision was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and dangerous driving causing death. Photo: Handout
Transport

Hong Kong road worker hit by car becomes third fatality in four months on deadly stretch of road

  • Chan Chi-hang was working on the Tsing Long Highway near Tai Lam Tunnel when he was hit by car
  • Driver of seven-seater BMW has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and dangerous driving causing death
Topic |   Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 3:18pm, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The driver of the BMW seven-seater involved in a fatal collision was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and dangerous driving causing death. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.