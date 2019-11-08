HK Express was taken over by Cathay Pacific in March in a HK$4.93 billion deal. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific shifts planes to HK Express, showing confidence in newly acquired low-cost carrier
- Order for 32 Airbus single-aisle jets to be divided equally between its full-service regional carrier Cathay Dragon and HK Express
- Allocation of new aircraft is first major strategic development for the low-cost carrier since Cathay seized control from HNA Group
Topic | Cathay Pacific
