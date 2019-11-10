United flies five times a day to Shanghai and four to Beijing. Photo: Handout
Trade war hits demand but United Airlines sticks with US-China routes
- Chicago-headquartered company runs more flights from the US to mainland China than any other airline
- But executives admit demand is ‘weaker than we expected’ between the world’s two biggest economies, which are still in tariff spat
Topic | US-China trade war
United flies five times a day to Shanghai and four to Beijing. Photo: Handout
With demand for flights to Hong Kong still volatile, United said it would take a flexible approach to serving the city. Photo: AFP
United Airlines bosses remain cautious despite uptick in demand for flights to Hong Kong
- Chicago-based carrier says passenger levels returning to those seen before anti-government protests began
- Airline’s president, Scott Kirby, says “our schedule and future plans are really just going to depend on how the demand situation unfolds”
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
With demand for flights to Hong Kong still volatile, United said it would take a flexible approach to serving the city. Photo: AFP