Protesters set up roadblocks in Choi Hung on Monday, disrupting the morning commute. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Transport disruptions continue across Hong Kong as protesters flood streets after student wounded by police live round
- By evening, 18 MTR stations were closed with more closures coming and other transport services suspended or delayed
- Transport Department says 22 cross-harbour bus routes suspended as well as 84 non-harbour bus routes
Topic | Hong Kong protests
