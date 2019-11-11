Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters set up roadblocks in Choi Hung on Monday, disrupting the morning commute. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Transport

Transport disruptions continue across Hong Kong as protesters flood streets after student wounded by police live round

  • By evening, 18 MTR stations were closed with more closures coming and other transport services suspended or delayed
  • Transport Department says 22 cross-harbour bus routes suspended as well as 84 non-harbour bus routes
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Victor Ting  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 7:05pm, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters set up roadblocks in Choi Hung on Monday, disrupting the morning commute. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.