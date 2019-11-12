Protesters blocked roads, forcing the suspension of scores of bus routes in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong plunged into commuter chaos as protesters block roads and target rail services – with turmoil expected to continue for another day
- Embattled MTR Corporation once again badly affected as protesters vandalise the rail giant’s facilities from early morning
- Radical protesters vow to keep fight going on Tuesday morning after 21-year-old student shot and critically wounded by police officer
