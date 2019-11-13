A Cathay Pacific plane lands at Hong Kong airport on August 14 after it reopened after clashes between police and protesters. Photo: Reuters
Cathay Pacific further lowers profit forecast over Hong Kong’s protest crisis as Asian aviation summit cancelled
- Hong Kong’s flagship airline group said second half of 2019 to be ‘significantly lower’ than the first, making an annual loss more likely
- Separately, next week’s Cathay Pacific-hosted aviation summit for Asian carriers week was cancelled
The Cathay Pacific Group has warned of a “significant shortfall” in advance bookings for the rest of 2019. Photo: Reuters
Cathay Pacific carried fewer passengers year on year in September, reveals report signalling Hong Kong’s flagship airline could slump to a full-year loss
- Airline group saw passenger numbers fall 7.1 per cent year on year in September, with planes only about three-quarters full
- Hong Kong airport will unveil its September performance later in the week, which could show a year-on-year loss of around 700,000 passengers
