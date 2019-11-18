Airlines are continuing to cut back on the number of flight serving the city. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests force fresh cull of city flights, led by mainland China airlines
- Carriers including Xiamen Airlines and China Eastern among those stripping back services for the city
- Axing of flights becoming more frequent after more than five months of civil unrest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Cathay Pacific’s passenger numbers have fallen for the past three months. Photo: Dickson Lee
No joy for airlines seeking waivers, cuts in Hong Kong airport fees to help get through hard times
- Airport Authority makes clear it has no relief measures planned for airlines
- Airlines asked for lower landing, parking fees; lower rents for offices, lounges
