Airlines are continuing to cut back on the number of flight serving the city. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Hong Kong protests force fresh cull of city flights, led by mainland China airlines

  • Carriers including Xiamen Airlines and China Eastern among those stripping back services for the city
  • Axing of flights becoming more frequent after more than five months of civil unrest
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 6:49pm, 18 Nov, 2019

Cathay Pacific’s passenger numbers have fallen for the past three months. Photo: Dickson Lee
Transport

No joy for airlines seeking waivers, cuts in Hong Kong airport fees to help get through hard times

  • Airport Authority makes clear it has no relief measures planned for airlines
  • Airlines asked for lower landing, parking fees; lower rents for offices, lounges
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 3:41pm, 18 Nov, 2019

