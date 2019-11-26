The government has announced that the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, which connects Hung Hom and Causeway Bay, is being reopened on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Cross-Harbour Tunnel to reopen after protest violence led to two-week closure
- Government says vital link between Kowloon and Hong Kong Island can be used again from 5am on Wednesday
- The tunnel has been out of action since radical protesters launched an offensive on the key link, some throwing petrol bombs at toll booths
