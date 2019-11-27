Channels

Traffic emerges from the Cross-Harbour Tunnel after it reopened at 5am on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Transport

Long queues as normal service resumes at major Hong Kong tunnel after protesters’ violent rampage left it closed for two weeks

  • Cross-Harbour Tunnel had been firebombed by radicals, who also destroyed monitors and built barricades
  • Polytechnic University sends 100 staff members into buildings to renew search for last remaining protesters hiding inside
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kathleen Magramo  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 10:20am, 27 Nov, 2019

A Polytechnic University team enters the campus in Hung Hom to search for the few remaining radicals believed to be inside. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says police will delay PolyU entry as safety team makes final bid to convince radicals to leave with siege entering 10th day

  • Polytechnic University sends in a group hoping to persuade the few remaining radicals to leave campus
  • Police team on standby includes clinical psychologists, doctors and trained negotiators
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Danny Mok  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 6:08pm, 26 Nov, 2019

