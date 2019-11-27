Traffic emerges from the Cross-Harbour Tunnel after it reopened at 5am on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Long queues as normal service resumes at major Hong Kong tunnel after protesters’ violent rampage left it closed for two weeks
- Cross-Harbour Tunnel had been firebombed by radicals, who also destroyed monitors and built barricades
- Polytechnic University sends 100 staff members into buildings to renew search for last remaining protesters hiding inside
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A Polytechnic University team enters the campus in Hung Hom to search for the few remaining radicals believed to be inside. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says police will delay PolyU entry as safety team makes final bid to convince radicals to leave with siege entering 10th day
- Polytechnic University sends in a group hoping to persuade the few remaining radicals to leave campus
- Police team on standby includes clinical psychologists, doctors and trained negotiators
