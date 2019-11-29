The University MTR station remains closed due to serious damage caused by protesters to its facilities. Photo: Felix Wong
MTR officials hope to resume normal train services from Monday if no further damage is done to stations, facilities
- Trains could run till 1am again from Monday, Hong Kong Federation of Railway Trade Unions vice-chairman Tam Kin-chiu says after meeting officials
- Stations were closed early since the beginning of October because of a vandalism campaign by anti-government protesters
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
The University MTR station remains closed due to serious damage caused by protesters to its facilities. Photo: Felix Wong