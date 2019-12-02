Bosses at Hong Kong Airlines given five days to save company

Bosses at Hong Kong Airlines have until Saturday to find more money to keep the carrier afloat. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Airlines fighting to survive as licensing authority calls crisis talks over carrier’s financial woes
- Air Transport Licensing Authority says carrier has been in deep financial trouble for ‘long period of time’ as it hints at taking action
- Officials could revoke HKA’s licence or demand it restructure as condition of continuing to exist
