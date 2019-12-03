Hong Kong Airlines bosses were given five days to save the company on Monday. Photo: Airbus.
Owner of failing Hong Kong Airlines gets HK$4.4 billion loan from Chinese state banks, but doubts surface over whether money will be used to save struggling carrier
- HNA Group announces move in late filing to Shanghai Stock Exchange but only says money will be used for aviation purposes
- Group has 24 aviation companies and senior HKA staff doubt it will bail out city’s third largest airline
Topic | Hong Kong Airlines
