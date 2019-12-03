The double-deck First Ferry X catamaran was carrying 60 passengers and cre when it ran into trouble. Photo: Handout
Emergency services evacuate passengers and crew after engine fire leaves ferry drifting in Hong Kong waters
- Crew resort to using carbon dioxide extinguishers during incident on New World First Ferry
- At least 60 people evacuated after crew noticed smoke coming from the vessel’s engine
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
