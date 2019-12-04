Channels

A Hong Kong Airlines plane photographed at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Dickson Lee
Transport

Hong Kong Airlines says it has acquired enough cash to pay its staff

  • Hong Kong’s third largest airline was given five days, since Monday, to find substantial amounts of new capital to keep the business afloat
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 12:39pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Airlines bosses were given five days to save the company on Monday. Photo: Airbus.
Transport

Hong Kong Airlines CEO promises to do everything to avoid laying off staff, with airline on the brink

  • Carrier has still not revealed financial plans following threat by authorities to revoke licence
  • Staff report ‘devastating’ impact with just days left to save the airline, passengers face being left in lurch
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Danny Lee  

Updated: 10:55pm, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

