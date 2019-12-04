A Hong Kong Airlines plane photographed at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Airlines says it has acquired enough cash to pay its staff
- Hong Kong’s third largest airline was given five days, since Monday, to find substantial amounts of new capital to keep the business afloat
Hong Kong Airlines bosses were given five days to save the company on Monday. Photo: Airbus.
Hong Kong Airlines CEO promises to do everything to avoid laying off staff, with airline on the brink
- Carrier has still not revealed financial plans following threat by authorities to revoke licence
- Staff report ‘devastating’ impact with just days left to save the airline, passengers face being left in lurch
