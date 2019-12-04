Channels

Cathay will pay the bulk of its 27,000 airline staff a year-end payment of HK$30,000, or one month's salary, whichever is lower. Photo: Edward Wong
Transport

Cathay Pacific cuts pay rises for staff to 2 per cent, gives one-off sum of up to US$3,800 in place of year-end bonuses

  • The company says it is scrapping year-end bonuses for airline staff this year
  • It will instead pay the bulk of its 27,000 staff a year-end payment of HK$30,000, or one month’s salary, whichever is lower
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 3:21pm, 4 Dec, 2019

Cathay will pay the bulk of its 27,000 airline staff a year-end payment of HK$30,000, or one month’s salary, whichever is lower. Photo: Edward Wong
Cathay Pacific CEO Augustus Tang says the airline’s position has deteriorated in recent weeks. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s flagship airline Cathay Pacific to scale back its capacity by 1.4 per cent in 2020

  • Cost control measures will be proportionate to the challenges the airline faces, internal memo sent out by CEO Augustus Tang says
  • The airline last shrank its capacity in 2013 by 1.8 per cent
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 7:02pm, 29 Nov, 2019

Cathay Pacific CEO Augustus Tang says the airline’s position has deteriorated in recent weeks. Photo: Winson Wong
