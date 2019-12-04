Channels

Radical anti-government protesters trashed University station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Cross-harbour section of Hong Kong’s most expensive rail project delayed further, with MTR Corporation blaming radicals for vandalism of East Rail line

  • Rail giant estimates Hung Hom-Admiralty section of Sha Tin-Central rail link will be delayed until early 2022 from previously revised fourth quarter of 2021
  • East Rail line facilities have been damaged repeatedly since October, resulting in cancellation of link’s construction during non-service hours, it says
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 9:09pm, 4 Dec, 2019

Cathay Pacific plans to fly fewer flights as demand for its flights wanes due to the impact of Hong Kong’s civil unrest. Photo: Edward Wong
Transport

Cathay Pacific cuts pay rises for staff to 2 per cent, gives one-off sum of up to US$3,800 in place of year-end bonuses

  • Cathay will give the bulk of its 27,000 staff a year-end payment of HK$30,000, or one month’s salary, whichever is lower, the CEO says
  • The reduced end-of-year payments come as the city’s flagship airline reels from the impact of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 7:40pm, 4 Dec, 2019

