Radical anti-government protesters trashed University station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cross-harbour section of Hong Kong’s most expensive rail project delayed further, with MTR Corporation blaming radicals for vandalism of East Rail line
- Rail giant estimates Hung Hom-Admiralty section of Sha Tin-Central rail link will be delayed until early 2022 from previously revised fourth quarter of 2021
- East Rail line facilities have been damaged repeatedly since October, resulting in cancellation of link’s construction during non-service hours, it says
Cathay Pacific plans to fly fewer flights as demand for its flights wanes due to the impact of Hong Kong’s civil unrest. Photo: Edward Wong
Cathay Pacific cuts pay rises for staff to 2 per cent, gives one-off sum of up to US$3,800 in place of year-end bonuses
- Cathay will give the bulk of its 27,000 staff a year-end payment of HK$30,000, or one month’s salary, whichever is lower, the CEO says
- The reduced end-of-year payments come as the city’s flagship airline reels from the impact of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests
