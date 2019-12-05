Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong Airlines, the third biggest carrier in the Asian financial hub, is expecting money to arrive ‘within 1 or 2 days’, which will ensure its survival for now. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Crisis-hit Hong Kong Airlines expecting substantial amount of money pumped for its survival by Saturday, CEO Sun Jianfeng says

  • In an interview with the Post, Sun says he expects money to arrive ‘within 1 or 2 days’, which will ensure the airline’s survival for now
  • Last Monday, Air Transport Licensing Authority deemed HKA’s financial situation had ‘deteriorated rapidly’ as it could not pay its staff on time
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 10:00pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Airlines, the third biggest carrier in the Asian financial hub, is expecting money to arrive ‘within 1 or 2 days’, which will ensure its survival for now. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.