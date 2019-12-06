Cabbies have seen their earnings take hit as protests rock Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Uber’s controversial tie-up with Hong Kong taxi firms pays off as monthly ride-hailing requests more than double since launch despite protests hammering city
- Uber Flash service has received more than 2.4 million trip requests since its debut in March with monthly orders growth more than doubling
- Single user has completed close to 700 trips since March, while another rider used Flash 11 times in just one day, Uber says
Topic | Uber
Cabbies have seen their earnings take hit as protests rock Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
A banner for Uber draped on the front of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
Uber riders report 3,000 sexual assaults in one year in US
- In a long-awaited safety report, the ride-hailing giant also revealed that nine people were killed in physical attacks last year
- The sexual assault claims reported to Uber ranged from unwanted kissing to forcible penetration
Topic | Uber
A banner for Uber draped on the front of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP