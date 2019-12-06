Channels

Cabbies have seen their earnings take hit as protests rock Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Transport

Uber’s controversial tie-up with Hong Kong taxi firms pays off as monthly ride-hailing requests more than double since launch despite protests hammering city

  • Uber Flash service has received more than 2.4 million trip requests since its debut in March with monthly orders growth more than doubling
  • Single user has completed close to 700 trips since March, while another rider used Flash 11 times in just one day, Uber says
Topic |   Uber
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 10:12am, 6 Dec, 2019

A banner for Uber draped on the front of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Uber riders report 3,000 sexual assaults in one year in US

  • In a long-awaited safety report, the ride-hailing giant also revealed that nine people were killed in physical attacks last year
  • The sexual assault claims reported to Uber ranged from unwanted kissing to forcible penetration
Topic |   Uber
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:27am, 6 Dec, 2019

