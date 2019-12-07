Punitive action will not be taken by the government against the financially stricken Hong Kong Airlines after the carrier met a deadline to secure capital. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Airlines: government allows stricken carrier to continue flying after cash found to plug finances
- No further action to be taken by licensing authority against carrier’s woeful finances for ‘time being’
- City’s third largest airline retains licence to operate after given five days to find new cash
Hong Kong Airlines, the third-biggest carrier in the Asian financial hub, is expecting money to arrive “within one or two days”, which would ensure its survival for now. Photo: Winson Wong
Crisis-hit Hong Kong Airlines expecting substantial amount of money pumped for its survival by Saturday, CEO Sun Jianfeng says
- In an interview with the Post, Sun says he expects money to arrive ‘within one or two days’, which would ensure the airline’s survival for now
- On Monday, Air Transport Licensing Authority deemed HKA’s financial situation had ‘deteriorated rapidly’ as it could not pay its staff on time
