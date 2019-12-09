Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Seven members of ‘Protect the children’, a group of adult and elderly volunteers in yellow vests who usually stand on the front line to urge restraint from police during clashes, fail to find any protesters in Mong Kok. Photo: Victor Ting
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong protesters stay at home as citywide strike turns out to be non-event, day after hundreds of thousands took to streets in peaceful protest

  • Demonstrators had threatened to paralyse the city on Monday morning
  • In the end there was minimal disruption as commuters travelled to work as normal
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Lilian Cheng  

Victor Ting  

Chan Ho-him  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 9:26am, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Seven members of ‘Protect the children’, a group of adult and elderly volunteers in yellow vests who usually stand on the front line to urge restraint from police during clashes, fail to find any protesters in Mong Kok. Photo: Victor Ting
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.