Seven members of ‘Protect the children’, a group of adult and elderly volunteers in yellow vests who usually stand on the front line to urge restraint from police during clashes, fail to find any protesters in Mong Kok. Photo: Victor Ting
Hong Kong protesters stay at home as citywide strike turns out to be non-event, day after hundreds of thousands took to streets in peaceful protest
- Demonstrators had threatened to paralyse the city on Monday morning
- In the end there was minimal disruption as commuters travelled to work as normal
Topic | Hong Kong protests
