James Toye, line operations manager of flight operations at Cathay Pacific, says the app makes it easier for pilots to search for information than flicking through 200 pages. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s flagship airline Cathay Pacific unveils energy-efficient digital flight and weather application replacing paper manuals
- Move will help airline to save 1 million litres of fuel a year
- Major airlines – such as British Airways and Lufthansa – have already scrapped paper manuals
Topic | Cathay Pacific
James Toye, line operations manager of flight operations at Cathay Pacific, says the app makes it easier for pilots to search for information than flicking through 200 pages. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Cathay Pacific plans to fly fewer flights as demand for its flights wanes due to the impact of Hong Kong’s civil unrest. Photo: Edward Wong
Cathay Pacific cuts pay rises for staff to 2 per cent, gives one-off sum of up to US$3,800 in place of year-end bonuses
- Cathay will give the bulk of its 27,000 staff a year-end payment of HK$30,000, or one month’s salary, whichever is lower, the CEO says
- The reduced end-of-year payments come as the city’s flagship airline reels from the impact of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific plans to fly fewer flights as demand for its flights wanes due to the impact of Hong Kong’s civil unrest. Photo: Edward Wong