Cathay Pacific has said it will cut capacity by 1.4 per cent in 2020, anti-government unrest in Hong Kong having depressed the appetite for travel to and from the city. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific Airways offers lifeline to pilots at troubled Hong Kong Airlines
- Smaller carrier still in financial trouble, having just avoided going out of business at the weekend
- City’s flag carrier reveals that, with threat of redundancies in the air, it offered to take on some of Hong Kong Airlines’ cockpit crew
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Punitive action will not be taken by the government against the financially stricken Hong Kong Airlines after the carrier met a deadline to secure capital. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Airlines: government allows stricken carrier to continue flying after cash found to plug finances
- No further action to be taken by licensing authority against carrier’s woeful finances, ‘for the time being’
- City’s third-largest airline retains licence to operate after given five days to secure new funds
Topic | Hong Kong Airlines
