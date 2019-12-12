Cathay Pacific has said it will cut capacity by 1.4 per cent in 2020, anti-government unrest in Hong Kong having depressed the appetite for travel to and from the city. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific Airways offers lifeline to pilots at troubled Hong Kong Airlines

  • Smaller carrier still in financial trouble, having just avoided going out of business at the weekend
  • City’s flag carrier reveals that, with threat of redundancies in the air, it offered to take on some of Hong Kong Airlines’ cockpit crew
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 8:49am, 12 Dec, 2019

Punitive action will not be taken by the government against the financially stricken Hong Kong Airlines after the carrier met a deadline to secure capital. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Airlines: government allows stricken carrier to continue flying after cash found to plug finances

  • No further action to be taken by licensing authority against carrier’s woeful finances, ‘for the time being’
  • City’s third-largest airline retains licence to operate after given five days to secure new funds
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 11:33pm, 7 Dec, 2019

