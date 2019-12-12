The Toyota Alphard the victim was driving had broken down in the slow lane. Photo: Handout
Two truck drivers arrested in Hong Kong over death of motorist hit after getting out of broken-down car on motorway

  • Motorist got out of Toyota Alphard after it broke down in the slow lane of San Tin Highway in Yuen Long
  • Police said delivery truck failed to brake in time and ploughed into the back of the Toyota, shunting it forward. Truck was in turn rammed
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:27pm, 12 Dec, 2019

