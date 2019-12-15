The Cross-Harbour Tunnel was closed for two weeks in November with protests raging in the area. Motorists suffered fresh delays on a much smaller scale on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Power failure at Cross-Harbour Tunnel in Hong Kong triggers traffic congestion
- The shutdown of electricity supply to the crossing’s auto toll system leaves motorists trapped in tailbacks on Sunday afternoon, before services returned after 3pm
Topic | Transport and logistics
