Official figures show that passenger numbers at Hong Kong International Airport experienced their steepest drop Dickson Lee
Travellers avoiding Hong Kong in record numbers as airport posts nearly 1 million drop in passengers for November
- Hong Kong International Airport reports worst drop in more than a decade as it handles 969,000 fewer passengers
- But number of people transiting through the city or starting their journey experiences marginal growth
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
Official figures show that passenger numbers at Hong Kong International Airport experienced their steepest drop Dickson Lee