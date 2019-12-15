Official figures show that passenger numbers at Hong Kong International Airport experienced their steepest drop Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Transport

Travellers avoiding Hong Kong in record numbers as airport posts nearly 1 million drop in passengers for November

  • Hong Kong International Airport reports worst drop in more than a decade as it handles 969,000 fewer passengers
  • But number of people transiting through the city or starting their journey experiences marginal growth
Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 7:30pm, 15 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Official figures show that passenger numbers at Hong Kong International Airport experienced their steepest drop Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.