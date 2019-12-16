Hong Kong Airlines has been struggling for some time. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Airport authority impounds seven aircraft under ailing Hong Kong Airlines to protect its ‘financial interests’

  • Airport Authority Hong Kong confirms it has taken control of planes under the airline
  • Beleaguered carrier came under heavy scrutiny from regulators over its deteriorating finances but recently found cash to stay afloat
Topic |   Hong Kong Airlines
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 7:06pm, 16 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Airlines has been struggling for some time. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.