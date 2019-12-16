A Star Ferry at Central Pier on Monday. The ferry had a year-on-year drop of nearly 20 per cent between July and October. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s Star Ferry applies to increase fares, citing 20 per cent drop in passengers during anti-government protest crisis

  • Beloved ferry service seeks to raise adult fares to HK$3.20 on weekdays and HK$4.20 on weekends and public holidays
  • Transport Department says August was especially bad, with passenger numbers falling by more than 30 per from last year
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:57pm, 16 Dec, 2019

