Six people were killed and 39 injured in Wednesday’s crash, which ripped much of the roof off the bus. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Transport

No risk flagged on Hong Kong bus route where six passengers killed and 39 injured in crash, says assistant commissioner at Transport Department

  • Transport official says department ‘did not receive a report specifying any special road conditions’ before Wednesday’s crash
  • Government has asked KMB, which operates the route, to submit a report on the accident as soon as possible
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang

Updated: 1:35pm, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Six people were killed and 39 injured in Wednesday’s crash, which ripped much of the roof off the bus. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE