Six people were killed and 39 injured in Wednesday’s crash, which ripped much of the roof off the bus. Photo: Dickson Lee
No risk flagged on Hong Kong bus route where six passengers killed and 39 injured in crash, says assistant commissioner at Transport Department
- Transport official says department ‘did not receive a report specifying any special road conditions’ before Wednesday’s crash
- Government has asked KMB, which operates the route, to submit a report on the accident as soon as possible
