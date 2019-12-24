Taxi groups say the government should introduce e-hailing services for existing cabs. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong taxi trade in need of reform, competition watchdog says, while warning that proposed franchised cab scheme fails to meet public’s demands
- Competition Commission proposes changes to scheme initiated to improve service in an industry that saw a record number of complaints in 2018
- Watchdog says introducing competing e-hailing services could improve the quality of ordinary taxis
Topic | Hong Kong taxis
