An anti-government protester sets fire to an entrance of Mong Kok MTR station during an illegal rally in October. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Transport

Just when it looked like things couldn’t get worse for the MTR, 2019 came along with violence, vandalism and mishaps

  • Rail operator’s annus horribilis arrived on the back of a scandalous 2018
  • After the delays and budget overruns that plagued the Sha Tin-Central link came petrol bombs, vandalism, and an expected HK$1.6 billion financial hit
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:40am, 28 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

An anti-government protester sets fire to an entrance of Mong Kok MTR station during an illegal rally in October. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau

Cannix joined the Post in 2014 after many years in journalism and some years working for legislators. She is interested in issues related to social justice and won SOPA's Excellence in Reporting Award in 2005.