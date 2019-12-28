An anti-government protester sets fire to an entrance of Mong Kok MTR station during an illegal rally in October. Photo: Edmond So
Just when it looked like things couldn’t get worse for the MTR, 2019 came along with violence, vandalism and mishaps
- Rail operator’s annus horribilis arrived on the back of a scandalous 2018
- After the delays and budget overruns that plagued the Sha Tin-Central link came petrol bombs, vandalism, and an expected HK$1.6 billion financial hit
