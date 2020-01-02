Air traffic control officers in Hong Kong were able to maintain direct voice communication with pilots at all times during a brief hitch on New Year’s Day. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong aviation authority orders investigation into air traffic control system after New Year’s Day hitch

  • Individual workstations were ‘not responsive’, CAD says, while department spokesman says there was no risk to safety
Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 6:01pm, 2 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Air traffic control officers in Hong Kong were able to maintain direct voice communication with pilots at all times during a brief hitch on New Year’s Day. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung has been a health reporter for the Post's Hong Kong desk since 2014. She covers general medical news, breakthrough medical treatments and research, government policy and hospital blunders. Elizabeth has a master's in development studies.