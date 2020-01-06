People involved in the accident were sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan for treatment. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Transport

Woman trapped under taxi as vehicle mounts pavement after driver loses control in Hong Kong’s North Point

  • Firefighters free victim, who was unconscious and rushed to hospital, while driver and three passengers suffer minor injuries
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:58pm, 6 Jan, 2020

