Dire ticket sales for Hong Kong has forced United Airlines to take a non-cash impairment charge against city routes for the fourth quarter of 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
United Airlines plans US$90 million write-down against its ‘fully impaired’ Hong Kong routes
- Low passenger demand during Hong Kong protests forces move by industry giant
- Carriers operating in city struggle to cope, with nearly all slashing flights or reducing aircraft size
Topic | Aviation
