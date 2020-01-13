Cathay has been giving away economy class travel to employees for almost nothing. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Cathay Pacific set to offer unpaid leave to staff as Hong Kong protests and boycott by mainland Chinese customers take toll

  • Measure is voluntarily but some employees are being encouraged to take up to a month of no-pay leave
  • Companywide review assessing personnel needs set to conclude soon, according to people familiar with the matter
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 9:24am, 13 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Cathay has been giving away economy class travel to employees for almost nothing. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Danny Lee

Danny Lee

Danny joined the Post in 2013 as an intern before becoming a reporter on the City desk. He is an expert on aviation.