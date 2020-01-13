Cathay has been giving away economy class travel to employees for almost nothing. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific set to offer unpaid leave to staff as Hong Kong protests and boycott by mainland Chinese customers take toll
- Measure is voluntarily but some employees are being encouraged to take up to a month of no-pay leave
- Companywide review assessing personnel needs set to conclude soon, according to people familiar with the matter
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay has been giving away economy class travel to employees for almost nothing. Photo: Winson Wong