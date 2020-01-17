Hin Keng MTR station under construction in Tai Wai. Photo: May Tse
Partial opening of scandal-hit Sha Tin-Central MTR link set for Valentine’s Day, Hong Kong transport minister reveals

  • Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan says date is good amid ‘gloomy sentiment’, with rail giant to announce ‘surprises’
  • Move will push up total costs to record HK$99.1 billion for city’s most expensive rail project
Cannix Yau

Updated: 3:11pm, 17 Jan, 2020

