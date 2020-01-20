Taxis are stuck behind barriers left by protesters retreating from Hong Kong International Airport in September. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong cabbies push for fare hike, subsidies amid protest downturn, cite new survey showing public satisfaction

  • Social unrest has taken a toll on industry, taxi group says, with some drivers avoiding protest areas or simply staying home
  • Subsidies would go toward upgrading older cabs for energy efficiency, wheelchair accessibility
Topic |   Hong Kong taxis
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:31pm, 20 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Taxis are stuck behind barriers left by protesters retreating from Hong Kong International Airport in September. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau

Cannix joined the Post in 2014 after many years in journalism and some years working for legislators. She is interested in issues related to social justice and won SOPA's Excellence in Reporting Award in 2005.