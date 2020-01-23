MTR’s domestic ridership in December 2019 was 123 million, down 15.6 per cent from a year ago, rail link with mainland China being the hardest hit. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s rail operator MTR Corporation continues to suffer from ridership losses in December last year

  • Domestic ridership in December 2019 was 123 million, down 15.6 per cent from a year ago, rail link with mainland China being the hardest hit
  • Commuter concern group spokesman forecasts pessimistic near-term economic outlook for MTR Corp with outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus
Updated: 7:30pm, 23 Jan, 2020

